Police identify 66-year-old man stabbed to death in Coquitlam earlier this month

Police have identified 66-year-old Terry Miller as one of the victims in a fatal stabbing earlier this month, in an attempt to further the investigation.

At 8:15 p.m. PT on Feb. 10, Coquitlam RCMP say they were called to 228 Schoolhouse Street. There, they found the victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died of his injuries in hospital 12 days later.

RCMP say there was a second victim who was also stabbed, but is recovering from their injuries. Miller and the second victim, who has not been identified, knew each other.

Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police say they hope providing this new information will encourage witnesses to come forward.

Police continue to investigate a fatal stabbing at 228 Schoolhouse Street in Coquitlam, B.C. on Feb. 10. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"A timeline of events is being constructed," Sgt. David Lee said in a news release. "We are seeking witnesses to the event and persons who knew of Mr. Miller's activities."

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 8 and 8:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 10 is asking to contact the Independent Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.