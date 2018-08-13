Police ID woman missing in mudslide near Cache Creek

Police are still searching for a woman who is missing and possibly trapped in a car hit by a mudslide near Cache Creek almost two days ago.

In a statement, RCMP said 57-year-old Valerie Morris is still unaccounted for after a slide flowed onto Highway 99 and swept the car she was in off the road.

DriveBC photo of crews working on the Highway 99 mudslide near Cache Creek. (DriveBC)

Ashcroft RCMP were alerted to the slide near the Upper Hat Creek Road junction at 5 p.m. PT Saturday.

According to Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, the driver — Morris' husband — was able to get out of the vehicle, but Morris was swept over an embankment along with the 1968 Morgan convertible she was in.

The driver, 57, suffered minor injuries from the slide, Shoihet said. Both he and Morris were from Sechelt.

Witnesses sought

Police have released a description of Morris and are asking the public to notify them if she is seen.

Police say Valerie Morris and her husband were in a 1968 Morgan convertible when a mudslide swept over their vehicle. (Ashcroft RCMP)

She is described as:

Caucasian.

Five feet two inches tall.

113 pounds.

Auburn hair with hazel eyes.

​Police are also asking for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam of the vehicle before or after the slide to contact Ashcroft RCMP.

Search hampered

"The search effort continues, but there's some significant water flowing though that area that is hampering some of the search effort," said Shoihet.

"We are continuing with the help of police dog services, and search and rescue is expected to get into that area in the coming days."

According to DriveBC, Highway 99 remains closed in both directions with no detour available.

A number of mudslides hit the Cache Creek area Saturday after heavy rain moved through the region.

