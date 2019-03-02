Firefighters and police officers removed people living at a Maple Ridge homeless camp Saturday after the city applied to the provincial fire commissioner for an evacuation order following three fires on the site within the last 48 hours.

At the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AnitaPlace?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AnitaPlace</a> homeless camp in Maple Ridge. Police and fire have moved in to start the evacuation order. <a href="https://t.co/jMDGT9ULYZ">pic.twitter.com/jMDGT9ULYZ</a> —@mickicowan

The camp, dubbed Anita's Place, has been the centre of controversy since last weekend when city fire and bylaw officials seized several items — such as propane tanks and patio heaters — which officials said posed fire and safety hazards to residents.

The move angered residents who said they rely on these items to keep warm.

People living at the camp, like Dwayne Martin said up to 150 people resided there over the past two years. He's worried officials will knock down structures, like the one he built out of discarded wood.

Firefighters and police officers evacuated the homeless camp known as Anita's Place in Maple Ridge on March, 2, 2019. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

Meanwhile the City of Maple Ridge said in a release that it will provide emergency services for displaced people at a shelter on Lougheed Highway, east of 222 Avenue.

The release did not say how many beds are available there, but it will be operated for 48 hours until the Salvation Army and the province can provide other housing and services.

The city says it will work with the province to find long-term housing solutions.

The province's housing minister echoed those statements in a release.

Selina Robinson says safety at the camp is the province's immediate concern, but more supportive housing is needed in Maple Ridge.

Robinson also said that dozens of Anita's Place residents have moved into modular housing the province has built and opened.

Court injunction

The evacuation Saturday follows other legal actions concerning the camp and its residents.

Maple Ridge obtained a court injunction from the B.C. Supreme Court in February to enforce safety regulations at the camp. The ruling recognized the risks at the camp, including tents pitched close together, dangerous electrical wiring, and the presence of propane and gasoline near open flames.

Officials attend a fire at the Anita Place homeless camp in Maple Ridge, B.C. in the early morning hours of Mar. 1, 2019. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Last weekend, officials also shut down a communal heating tent in the camp, leaving some residents out in the cold.

Since then, three fires have occurred. According to a release from the city, several tents and structures were destroyed, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

The camp was originally established in 2017 to protest the closure of a 40-bed shelter in the city. Camp residents have successfully won two legal battles against the city which tried to evict them.