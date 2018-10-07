Police find 5 guitars stolen from Vancouver rock band 54-40

Five vintage guitars that were stolen from Vancouver rock band 54-40 have been found.

According to a statement from New Westminster police, the instruments were recovered in Surrey after executing a search warrant Sunday.

The band had six guitars and one mandolin stolen from their van on Oct. 5 while it was parked in front of Queens Park Care Centre on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster.

An earlier Facebook post said the missing instruments are considered "irreplaceable" to the band members. (54-40/Facebook)

A Facebook post from the band's account said the instruments were irreplaceable and collectively they were worth approximately $50,000.

"This was a significant theft and we are hopeful that we will be able to recover the other two guitars," said Sergeant Jeff Scott.

Among the instruments are a 1957 Fender Esquire electric guitar, a 1974 Fender Jazz bass, a 1966 Fender Stratocaster, a 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard, a 1954 Gibson Florentine electric mandolin, a Gibson SJ200 acoustic guitar, and a Gibson Dove acoustic guitar.

It is not known at this time which two instruments are still missing.

