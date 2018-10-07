Police find 5 guitars stolen from Vancouver rock band 54-40
5 of the 7 instruments taken from a U-Haul van have been recovered in Surrey
Five vintage guitars that were stolen from Vancouver rock band 54-40 have been found.
According to a statement from New Westminster police, the instruments were recovered in Surrey after executing a search warrant Sunday.
The band had six guitars and one mandolin stolen from their van on Oct. 5 while it was parked in front of Queens Park Care Centre on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster.
A Facebook post from the band's account said the instruments were irreplaceable and collectively they were worth approximately $50,000.
"This was a significant theft and we are hopeful that we will be able to recover the other two guitars," said Sergeant Jeff Scott.
Among the instruments are a 1957 Fender Esquire electric guitar, a 1974 Fender Jazz bass, a 1966 Fender Stratocaster, a 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard, a 1954 Gibson Florentine electric mandolin, a Gibson SJ200 acoustic guitar, and a Gibson Dove acoustic guitar.
It is not known at this time which two instruments are still missing.