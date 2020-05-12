Police dog injured, officers assaulted in attempted police car theft
VPD canine unit police dog Vader suffered a broken tooth; officers escaped with minor injuries
A Vancouver police service dog was injured and officers assaulted while responding to a report of a man trying to steal a marked police car from a secure yard early Monday morning.
Vader, a member of the VPD canine unit, suffered a broken tooth and swollen mouth when the 66-year-old suspect kicked and punched him. The suspect also fought the police officers who suffered minor injuries.
"Vader courageously apprehended the violent suspect and hung on while the male kicked and punched Vader in the face ,while holding the stolen keys in his fist as a weapon," said the VPD canine unit on Twitter.
Sgt. Aaron Roed said it was lucky the dog and officers weren't more seriously injured.
"This man was attempting to start the police car and flee the area ... and he had the keys clenched in his hand and was attempting to stab Vader."
The suspect is facing multiple charges, including assault of a police officer and assault of a police dog. Vader was taken to a veterinarian where he was treated and released.
A city staffer called police to the secured City of Vancouver National Yards in Strathcona at 6 a.m. where the man was attempting to steal the vehicle.
Roed said the man was also arrested on Sunday in Stanley Park for uttering threats. He was taken to jail but then released on an undertaking to appear with conditions.
He is now in a local hospital awaiting assessment.
PSD Vader attended this call. Vader courageously apprehended the violent suspect and hung on while the male kicked and punch Vader in the face while holding the stolen keys in his fist as a weapon<br><br>Vader suffered a cracked tooth and mouth swelling but will make a full recovery 💪 <a href="https://t.co/VybftmCo4N">https://t.co/VybftmCo4N</a>—@VPDCanine
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.