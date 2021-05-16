Vancouver police used RCMP helicopter to disperse beach-goers Saturday night
Police said some people threw bottles at officers when asked to leave, no arrests were made
Vancouver police say they deployed an RCMP Air One helicopter and a marine unit to disperse people gathered on downtown beaches Saturday night.
According to a statement from police, thousands of people gathered on Vancouver's beaches Saturday to enjoy the warm May weather.
The statement said officers patrolled the beaches to ensure people were not drinking, and began asking people to leave at 10 p.m., when the beaches officially close.
Police said while most complied, some people refused to leave, and a small group threw bottles at officers, prompting more police to be called to the scene.
Police then used spotlights from the helicopter and marine unit to disperse people. No arrests were made.
B.C. health officials are currently encouraging people to socialize outdoors only, as the risk of COVID-19 transmission is significantly reduced outdoors compared to indoors.
People are allowed to gather in groups of 10 outdoors, although health officials urge people to stick to the same group of 10 people.
