Police detain 1, identify victims in South Surrey Athletic Park triple shooting

Police searched a house near a popular sports complex in Surrey, B.C., the scene of a fatal triple shooting last weekend, taking one person into custody on Friday as part of the homicide investigation.

The daytime attack last Saturday afternoon left two young men dead at the South Surrey Athletic Park, at 14600 20 Ave., and another is still in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Three men were found with gunshot wounds near a black BMW X5, an SUV which was "associated to all three victims," according to IHIT.

On Friday, homicide police released the names of the victims, and are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as they try to find the killer.

"Homicide investigators have determined that there was a single suspect shooter who fled on foot," IHIT said in a statement Friday.

Police described him as a man wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark baseball hat and beige pants, and believe he fled west from the park.

All three victims in the Surrey triple shootings were residents of the city, IHIT said on Friday. (Sohrab Sandhu/CBC)

"This shooting was a single, targeted incident confined to the parking lot," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee in the statement. "The investigation is still in its early stages, but indications are that this shooting has a nexus to gang and drug activity."

If that turns out to be the case, it would be just the latest in a series of fatal targeted shootings in popular locations during daylight hours in the province.

Just the weekend before the Surrey triple shootings, two people were shot dead in downtown Whistler, B.C., and two suspects arrested, which police also believe was a targeted attack linked to organized crime activity.

This week, police released images of nearly a dozen men they allege are linked to gangs and pose a public safety risk.

All three victims in the Surrey triple shootings were residents of the city, IHIT said on Friday, when the investigators identified them as Harbir Khosa, 26; Jordan Krishna, 19; and Robeen Soreni, 20.

Police did not specify in their press release which of the three survived in hospital.

Khosa and Krishna were both known to police, IHIT said, but not Soreni.

No charges have been laid in Friday's detention during the house search.