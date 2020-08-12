Police and coroner investigate drowning of Alberta man in B.C. lake

Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the drowning of an Alberta man who became unconscious while swimming in Okanagan Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the 900-block of Lakeshore Drive West in Penticton Tuesday afternoon for a report of a drowning, according to a police statement Wednesday.

Witnesses told RCMP a group had brought the 61-year-old man to shore to try to revive him.

"Unfortunately, the man, visiting from Alberta, wasn't able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital," said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the man's death.

Police are not releasing any other details.