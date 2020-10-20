Police, conservation officers search for a black bear suspected of killing a llama in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich Police are alerting the public after a black bear killed a llama at a southern Vancouver Island property on Monday afternoon and escaped when officers arrived.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in a rural area in the 4700 block of West Saanich Road.

Several officers saw the bear leave the area and searched for the animal with the B.C. Conservation Service, however, the bear was not found.

Saanich Police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said the bear's behaviour is worrisome.

"Certainly this behaviour is something that I don't think I've ever seen. And, you know, it's unfortunate that someone's livestock has been killed."

Anastasiades says the bear could likely return and is warning property owners who have livestock or pets in the area to keep the animals in a secure place overnight.

Police and Conservation officers have issued a warning about a black bear which is suspected of killed a llama in the area of 4700 block of West Saanich Road. (CBC)

He said the llama's owners are upset about what happened and want others to be aware of the bear.

"They really want to get the word out there to make sure people take any necessary action so they can to prevent any further attacks, because the bear has shown that it's not afraid to go after animals and it even appears not to be afraid of humans," said Anastasiades.

People are being asked to contact Saanich Police or the B.C. Conservation Service if they spot the bear.