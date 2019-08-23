Police confirm Sea-to-Sky gondola cable deliberately cut
Almost all of the 30 gondola cars attached to the cable crashed to the ground on Aug. 10
Two weeks into their investigation, police have confirmed initial suspicions the Sea-to-Sky gondola cable was deliberately cut.
"The investigation to date has confirmed the preliminary assessment that the main cable was cut and that there are no other natural or mechanical reasons for the cable to have failed, Squamish RCMP said Friday in a statement.
The two-kilometre long gondola, located along Highway 99 in Squamish. was felled by an alleged vandal in the early morning of Aug. 10.
Almost all of the 30 gondola cars attached to the cable crashed to the ground at around 4 a.m., according to staff working overnight. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
"We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism, " Squamish RCMP Insp. Kara Triance said at the time of the incident.
Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. No suspects have been named.
