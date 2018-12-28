Police can't corroborate alleged luring of 6-year-old girl from Vancouver school

Vancouver Police say have no evidence yet to corroborate a claim that a six-year-old girl was lured off Sexsmith Elementary School property and sexually assaulted in December.

Police say they have investigated tips from the public, conducted interviews with staff and students, canvassed the neighbourhood, and reviewed video footage but cannot verify the original story.

VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said the investigation is ongoing.

"We feel this is an important update for parents, staff, students and the broader community to be aware of," says Robillard.

"Investigating any allegation that affects one's personal safety, especially the health and safety of a child, is a priority for the Vancouver Police."