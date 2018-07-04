The search for three missing hikers at Shannon Falls, near Squamish, B.C., is now a recovery effort, according to RCMP.

Police released few details on Wednesday morning, but confirmed searchers believe they know where the bodies are after speaking with friends of the missing trio late last night.

Cpl. Sascha Banks they believe the bodies are in a pool near the top but the tumultuous waters are a challenge.

"It is so dangerous, we're just not sure how we're going to do this," said Banks.

Woman slipped into water

The three were hiking with a group of people Tuesday afternoon when one woman standing at the edge of the water at the top of the falls slipped and fell into the strong current, according to John Willcox, a manager with Squamish Search and Rescue.

Her boyfriend and another hiker jumped in to try to save her, he said.

"The other friends said that they saw the three people go over, out of view from the one pool they were at," Willcox said.

Shannon Falls is located about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver. (CBC News)

Squamish RCMP said earlier they believe the three fell 30 metres into a pool below. According to the provincial parks service, the falls are 335 metres at their highest point.

No names released

Searchers from seven different organizations could find no sign of the three on Tuesday and an underwater camera was to be brought in this morning to help in the search,

Shannon Falls Provincial Park is about two kilometres south of Squamish, on the Sea to Sky Highway to Whistler. (Shutterstock)

The three victims have been identified but their names have not been released by the RCMP because they're still working to notify their families.

Officials have closed the trails around the top of the waterfall until further notice.

