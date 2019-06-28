Skip to Main Content
Victoria Police looking for caretaker after Plaza Hotel destroyed in apparent arson
Victoria police are hoping someone knows where the Plaza Hotel's caretaker is after an investigation points to arson as a cause of May's fire that razed the building.

Victoria police are looking for the Plaza Hotel caretaker Mike Draeger in connection to a fire it is now calling an arson. The hotel was destroyed on May 6, 2019. (Victoria Police)

Victoria police is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man in connection to the fire that destroyed the city's historic Plaza Hotel last month.

The Major Crime Unit says its investigation is now focusing on the whereabouts of the caretaker, after forensics determined the fire at 603 Pandora Avenue on May 6 was arson.

The caretaker, Mike Draeger, was not located immediately following the fire.

He remains unaccounted for and police are releasing photos.

Mike Draeger, the Plaza Hotel caretaker, has not been seen since before the May 6 fire police now consider to be arson. (Victoria Police)

Anyone with information about the fire or Draeger's whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

