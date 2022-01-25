Police ask for public's help finding missing Vancouver Island man and daughter

Mounties in B.C. are seeking a Vancouver Island man and his daughter missing since Sunday and are asking the public for information on their whereabouts.

North Cowichan RCMP said in a statement that Jesse Bennet, 36, and Violet Bennet, seven, were reported missing on the afternoon of Jan. 23.

They say Jesse Bennet has breached a child custody order and may be avoiding police.

Jesse Bennet is described as:

A white male.

36 years old.

Five feet, 10 inches tall.

Weighs 160 pounds.

With blue eyes and brown hair (possibly shaved head or wearing a hat) with a beard.

Violet Bennet is described as:

A white girl.

Seven years old.

Approximately four feet tall.

Weighs 50 to 60 pounds.

With blue eyes and naturally curly hair.

Family told police the two went missing from Jesse Bennet's home in the North Cowichan or Duncan area.

Police said Jesse Bennet was ordered to return Violet to her mother on Jan. 20 under a joint custody agreement.

"To date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Jesse or Violet Bennet," said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan RCMP in a statement.

"We believe that Jesse Bennet is actively evading police and is in breach of the custody order requiring him to return Violet to her mother."

Mounties are asking anyone who knows of their location to call local police or the North Cowichan RCMP at 250-748-5522.