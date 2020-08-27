Richmond RCMP are urging people who saw an "unprovoked" and "shocking" attack, involving a teen with autism on Aug. 21 to come forward.

Police have released a few images from video captured last Friday night on the basketball court at Richmond Secondary School in the 7100 block of Minoru Boulevard. They want help identifying the suspect involved in the alleged assault.

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ian Henderson explained what happened to the 18 year-old victim.

"He had been playing basketball with a group of his friends at the school when he was punched in the face in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack."

Richmond RCMP say images from video captured at the scene shows a female coming to the young man's aid as the suspect walks away. (Richmond RCMP)

Henderson said before the attack, one witness said the suspect was told the teen had a developmental disability.

Police said the 18-year-old victim suffered a significant facial laceration and concussion and was treated in hospital where investigators found him.

Police said he told them that he didn't want to tell his parents because the incident would upset them.

"Understandably the young man is very shaken by this as are his parents," said Henderson.

He said police have a suspect in mind but want more witnesses to come forward.