Vancouver police gang task force arrests alleged 'top 6' gangster

Vancouver police say charges have been approved against a 22-year-old alleged gang member who they believe is involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police say investigators working under Taskforce Threshold, an initiative created to combat escalating gang violence in Metro Vancouver, arrested Ekene Anigbo in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday.

Const. Tania Visintin says Anigbo is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict and was listed as one of the department's "top six" gang members in May.

She says he "presented a risk to public safety" and was wanted province-wide for several outstanding arrest warrants, breaching his probation and assault.

In May, Vancouver police released the names and photos of six gangsters they say pose a risk to public safety. Ekene Anigbo, bottom right, was arrested on Thursday. (Vancouver Police Department)

Visintin says Anigbo had a rifle, a handgun and ammunition in his possession when he was arrested.

She says he was charged Friday with four new firearms offences related to these weapons and will remain in jail until his next court date.