Suspected arsonist, vehicle thief arrested by Okanagan police

RCMP in Lake Country, B.C., say they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a series of early-morning crimes Sunday.

Around 7 a.m. PT, emergency crews responded to a report of an arson at a home in the 2500 block of Robinson Road.

The Lake Country Fire Department was able to extinguish the house fire.

Police say a man suspected to have intentionally set the fire was chased from the scene by a resident.

He was seen fleeing into a local orchard. The man then allegedly stole a pickup truck, which was later crashed on Lake Hill Road, before he escaped on foot.

Nearly two hours after the house fire, Mounties moved their search to the 13000 block of East Ridge Drive following multiple reports from residents of a suspicious man, matching the suspect's description, hopping over fences.

"With the support of the Kelowna RCMP, members of the Lake Country RCMP managed to locate and apprehend the male, without further incident and before he entered into a wooded area," said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

O'Donaghey says the suspect is in police custody facing several potential charges as police continue to gather evidence to link the crimes and positively identity the man.

Anyone who was victimized and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

Read more from CBC British Columbia