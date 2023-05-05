Vancouver police arrest suspect for arson after house fire in East Vancouver

Vancouver police say a suspect has been arrested after a fire that engulfed a house under construction in East Vancouver Friday morning.

According to assistant fire chief Ken Gemmill, investigators from both the Vancouver police and fire departments are looking into the causes of the fire which they considered to be "suspicious."

In an emailed statement, the Vancouver police said arson charge has been recommended to Crown counsel.

Before 8 a.m., Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services received multiple calls reporting flames and heavy smoke near Venables and Semlin streets.

"Unfortunately the house under construction [had] significant damage," said Gemmill. "Not sure if it can be rebuilt or not."

Gemmill wouldn't specify why officials believe the blaze was suspicious.

He says as many as 40 firefighters were on the scene at once to extinguish the fire deemed a second-alarm fire.

Firefighters are pictured extinguishing a house fire in East Vancouver near Venables and Semlin streets on Friday, May 5. (Jessica Cheung/CBC News)

"When houses under construction catch fire, no drywall or any kind of fire suppression, they do go up quickly."

"[Firefighters] took care of the neighbouring houses," said Gemmill. "There's very minimal damage to the exterior of the houses on either side."

He said Emergency Support Services were called to help an elderly woman who lives in one of the adjacent houses, and who won't be able to stay at her home for a few nights.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.