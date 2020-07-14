Suspect arrested after tow truck driver's window smashed in Vancouver parking lot dispute

Vancouver police have arrested and are holding a suspect in custody in connection with an incident caught on video Monday, showing what police describe as an "act of violence" against a tow truck driver.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a strip mall at 3490 Kingsway at around 11 a.m., near Boundary Road between East Vancouver and Burnaby, according to Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin.

"It was an act of violence. Anytime an act of violence occurs we are very concerned. You know it was in broad daylight. There were plenty of people around," said Visintin.

Video captured by a witnesses at the scene, shows the suspect standing at the side of a tow truck with the Drake Towing company logo on the door, yelling at the driver to get out.

Hammer in hand

The suspect and the driver in the truck can be heard yelling at each other. Within seconds, the suspect walks past the witness and can be heard saying, "I have the weapon, no problem."

When he returns he appears to have a hammer in hand, and approaches the driver's window and smashes it.

"What I do know is that it was a dispute over a parking space," said Visintin.

"I believe the suspect was not supposed to park in a certain spot in the parking lot. Therefore a tow truck was called and from there the incident escalated."

Witness captures suspect smashing tow truck window with a hammer 2:08

CBC News spoke with someone who answered the phone at Drake Towing. That person said these kinds of violent incidents are a "one-off" and that this was the worst example he had seen in his 30-year career.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, Visintin said.

Charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief, and possession of a dangerous weapon have been forwarded to the B.C. Crown Prosecution Service, though it's not clear if those charges have yet been laid.

"We're thankful that the police were called before anybody got hurt," said Visintin.