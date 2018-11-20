Police arrest suspect after woman followed into West End apartment building and assaulted

Vancouver Police have arrested a 34-year-old Vancouver man in relation to an assault in a West End apartment building over the weekend.

On Saturday just before 3 a.m. a woman reported that an unknown man followed her into an apartment building on Bute near Pendrell and then attacked her.

The suspect, whose identity cannot be released until charges are approved by Crown counsel, will remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Police say the man is expected to be charged with sexual assault and robbery.