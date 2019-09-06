Vancouver police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for a string of distraction thefts targeting seniors on the city's East Side this summer.

Petre Alexandru, 23, and Gratiela Stoian, 18, have been charged with one count each of theft of jewellery.

Officers made the arrests Wednesday after a 69-year-old man had his necklace stolen by a man and a woman near Kerr Street and East 49th Avenue, police said in a statement Friday.

Police believe the two are responsible for other thefts in the area and anticipate more charges.

In July, police put out a public warning following a similar distraction theft targeting a 77-year-old senior in her own backyard. Police say the victim was gardening when a man and woman distracted the senior with other jewelry while stealing her gold bracelet.

In March, police issued public warnings after eight distraction-style thefts in Vancouver and Abbotsford took place in one week.

All of the cases involved a suspect swapping out the victim's expensive jewelry with an inexpensive imitation.

Vancouver police re-enact the the distraction theft con to show how it works. The scammer approaches a victim offering fake jewelry and while placing it removes the victim's real jewelry. (Vancouver police)

Most distraction thefts involve suspects getting out of a vehicle and approaching an elderly woman who is in her own yard or on a sidewalk.

Alexandru and Stoian remain in custody until their next court appearance on Sept. 9.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.