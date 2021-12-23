Police arrest man suspected of stealing from abandoned homes in Sumas Prairie

Police in Abbotsford B.C. say a 29-year-old man from Chilliwack has been arrested and charged with break and enter in a series of property thefts from homes abandoned during the flooding in the Sumas Prairie.

According to a release from the Abbotsford Police Department, officers arrested Andrew Charpentier on Wednesday in the 45900 block of Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack after investigating thefts reported weeks earlier.

Constable Paul Walker said Charpentier is accused of with taking personal property like power tools and toys from abandoned homes in four separate incidents.

"An individual like this is preying on these individuals that are already victimized in the sense that their home is being devastated and working through that especially through the holiday season," he said.

"I'm not sure what their intent is other than to solely profit themselves."

Walker says Abbotsford police officers recovered a large amount of the stolen property and returned it to its original owners.

Abbotsford police previously said in a statement to CBC News that it had received reports of theft following flooding in the region and was monitoring the situation.

Walker says the investigation is ongoing. Police hope to recover more property and possibly identify more suspects.