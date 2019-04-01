Police arrest man after suspected Langara College arson leads to evacuation
Person entered college campus and lit 'one or more' fires before fleeing the scene, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with a suspected arson at Langara College.
The school was evacuated around 1 p.m. on Monday because of a fire that police at the time said may have been deliberately set.
In a statement, police said a man entered the school with incendiary devices.
"It appears the suspect may have lit one or mores before fleeing from the scene," the statement read in part.
Police say the suspect was quickly identified, once officers arrived on the scene. He was arrested in Surrey by Metro Vancouver Transit Police just after 4 p.m. and is now in custody.
School search ongoing
The Vancouver Police Department said its officers, along with BC Ambulance and Langara staff, helped firefighters get everyone out of the school.
Officers are now going through the building to look for any other dangers. The search is expected do to continue into the night.
Classes and exams have been cancelled for the day.
First responders are asking people to avoid West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets.
It appears that the fire may have been deliberately set. Police are on-site to ensure the safety of staff, students & residents of the neighborhood.<br><br>Officers are systematically going through the school to identify any additional hazards. <br><br>No injuries have been reported. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/NiGJ0GEeSX">https://t.co/NiGJ0GEeSX</a>—@VancouverPD
Langara is posting updates on its website and Twitter feed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.