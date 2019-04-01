Police arrest man after suspected Langara College arson leads to evacuation

Vancouver police have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with a suspected arson at Langara College.

The school was evacuated around 1 p.m. on Monday because of a fire that police at the time said may have been deliberately set.

In a statement, police said a man entered the school with incendiary devices.

"It appears the suspect may have lit one or mores before fleeing from the scene," the statement read in part.

Police say the suspect was quickly identified, once officers arrived on the scene. He was arrested in Surrey by Metro Vancouver Transit Police just after 4 p.m. and is now in custody.

School search ongoing

The Vancouver Police Department said its officers, along with BC Ambulance and Langara staff, helped firefighters get everyone out of the school.

Officers are now going through the building to look for any other dangers. The search is expected do to continue into the night.

Classes and exams have been cancelled for the day.

First responders are asking people to avoid West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets.

Langara is posting updates on its website and Twitter feed.