Police arrest father charged with abducting his child from Victoria, B.C.

Victoria police say a man who is charged with abducting his four-year-old daughter from Victoria, B.C., has been arrested.

Brent Erskine, 46, was picked up at Victoria International Airport when he returned to Canada on Monday.

Court documents show Erskine made an appearance in a Victoria courtroom Tuesday and was charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and disobeying a court order. He was then released from custody.

Police allege that on June 30, Erskine took his daughter, Samantha, to Vancouver as part of a vacation agreement with the child's mother, Agustina Wulandari. The two are no longer together.

The child was supposed to be returned to her mother in Victoria a week later, according to police, but when communications changed between Erskine and Wulandari, she became concerned and contacted them.

Police say Erskine brought Samantha with him to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Through the efforts of family and the police, Erskine dropped Samantha off with her maternal grandparents in Indonesia, before heading to Singapore.

On Aug. 1, Victoria police said Erskine's whereabouts were unknown — and urged him to seek out a Canadian embassy to turn himself in.

At that time, Wulandari feared Erskine might go back to Jakarta and take her daughter from her parents — and she feared for Samantha's well-being because she has autism.

'She's my blood'

"She needs me, and I miss her so much," said Wulandari through tears on Aug. 1. "She's my blood. She's my blessing. I really, really want her to come back to me."

Crown counsel approved criminal charges on July 24 against Erskine for abduction and disobeying a court order. He was wanted on two arrest warrants.

"We (are) currently working on getting Samantha home," said Const. Matt Rutherford with the Victoria police.