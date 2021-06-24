Police arrest 20 people at blockades against old-growth logging on Vancouver Island

RCMP enforcing an injunction against blockades near old-growth forest logging areas west of Victoria have arrested another 20 people.

The Mounties say 19 adults and one minor were arrested in the Braden Mainline Forest Service Road area near Port Renfrew, B.C.

Police say 15 adults and one minor were arrested on allegations of obstruction, two adults for alleged breach of the injunction, and two adults were arrested for breaching their release conditions not to return to the area when they were previously arrested.

The RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction on May 17 ordering the removal of blockades and protesters at several sites.

Since then, 291 people have been arrested, with at least 10 arrested more than once.

That includes 221 arrests for allegedly breaching the injunction, 62 for obstruction, four for mischief, two for breaching their release conditions, one for counselling to resist arrest and one for assaulting a police officer.