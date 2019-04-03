Police announce bigger cash reward for murder suspect Brandon Teixeira

Efforts to capture fugitive murder suspect Brandon Teixeira are intensifying with the announcement of increased reward money and the launch of a public information campaign.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers and Bolo Program Canada have partnered to offer a reward of $55,000 for information leading to the arrest of Teixeira.

The 27-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 2017 shooting of Nicolas Khabra in Surrey.

Police say Teixeira is extremely violent, likely armed and a significant risk to the public. They caution he should not be approached.

"Let me be clear, we are not looking for witnesses with respect to this investigation, nor for people to testify in court," said IHIT Superintendent Donna Richardson. "This matter is ready to go to trial — we're only looking for Brandon Teixeira to hold him to account for his first degree murder charge."

Social media, billboards and flyers

In addition to the reward, 15,000 flyers will be distributed in targeted locations and 12 billboards erected featuring Teixeira's most wanted information. A promoted digital campaign is set to hit Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

Bolo — which is short for "be on the lookout" — is a non-profit foundation that leverages social media and technology to amplify police requests for public assistance.

"Think of us as a free marketing agency for priority most wanted cases," said Bolo director Maxime Langlois.

'Nowhere to hide'

"With the amplification campaign we are launching today, everyone in the Lower Mainland and in British Columbia will not only know that [Texeira] is wanted for murder, but that there's a $55,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

"Simply put, there's nowhere to go, nowhere to hide" he said.

The $55,000 reward will be on offer for six months, expiring on Oct. 3, 2019, and is a hefty increase to the $5,000 reward that was previously announced.

Last year, police said they believed Teixeira was still in the Lower Mainland but urged people in Edmonton and Calgary to be on the lookout because of his known associates in those cities.

IHIT's MOST WANTED: Newly released video surveillance footage (2/2) shows Brandon Teixeira entering a liquor store in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LangleyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LangleyBC</a> area on Wed Sep5, 2018 around 8:30pm. There is a $5000 reward for info leading to his arrest by Crime Stoppers <a href="https://twitter.com/SolveCrime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SolveCrime</a>. Tipsters remain anonymous. <a href="https://t.co/z4tS4Y1WMR">pic.twitter.com/z4tS4Y1WMR</a> —@HomicideTeam

"To the friends and associates of Brandon Teixeira, I remind you that helping him to evade custody is a serious criminal offence," said Richardson.

"To Brandon Teixeira, there is nowhere to go and we will find you sooner rather than later so please do the right thing, contact your lawyer and turn yourself in," she said.

Teixeira is described as:

White.

Five feet 10 inches tall, 161 pounds.

Brown eyes and hair.

Snake tattoo on left side of chest.

Sleeve tattoo on left arm.

He has a long criminal record for drug possession and trafficking, firearms offences, break and enter and aggravated assault.

IHIT says tipsters will remain anonymous. Anyone with information on Teixeira is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on the website www.solvecrime.ca.