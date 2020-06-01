Police actions investigated in Prince Rupert after woman injured in fall

The Independent Investigations Officer of B.C. (IIO) is looking into police actions in Prince Rupert after a woman fell six metres and was seriously injured as officers tried to arrest her.

The incident happened on Friday around 10:15 p.m. near the waterfront on First Avenue West.

IIO said in a release that officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man and woman sitting in the area.

When officers arrived they told the woman she was under arrest and a struggle ensued, according to the IIO.

The release said that the woman allegedly jumped down a drop nearby, fell around six metres and was seriously injured.

She is being treated in hospital.

The IIO conducts investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

It is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 1-855-446-8477.

The incident in Prince Rupert is the fourth investigation announced by the IIO this week. Also on Friday, IIO investigators were called to Delta after an alleged robbery of a taxi ended with the death of a man.