Police actions investigated in Prince Rupert after woman injured in fall
Woman fell six metres after police tried to arrest her following reports of intoxication
The Independent Investigations Officer of B.C. (IIO) is looking into police actions in Prince Rupert after a woman fell six metres and was seriously injured as officers tried to arrest her.
The incident happened on Friday around 10:15 p.m. near the waterfront on First Avenue West.
IIO said in a release that officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man and woman sitting in the area.
When officers arrived they told the woman she was under arrest and a struggle ensued, according to the IIO.
The release said that the woman allegedly jumped down a drop nearby, fell around six metres and was seriously injured.
She is being treated in hospital.
The IIO conducts investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.
It is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 1-855-446-8477.
The incident in Prince Rupert is the fourth investigation announced by the IIO this week. Also on Friday, IIO investigators were called to Delta after an alleged robbery of a taxi ended with the death of a man.