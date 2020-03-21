Point Roberts residents virtually cut off amid U.S.-Canada travel ban

Point Roberts, Wash., is a uniquely situated isthmus, surrounded by water on three sides, with the only entry and exit point being a Canada-U.S. land border.

But with borders set to close to non-essential traffic over COVID-19 concerns, many in Point Roberts fear being cut off from essential services.

The community, which has no doctors' offices, hospitals or pharmacies, sits on a tiny peninsula about 35 kilometres south of Vancouver just below the 49th parallel, completely separated from the rest of the U.S.

Point Roberts, Wash., has an area of 12.65 square kilometres and a population of 1,314 according to the 2010 census. (Google maps)

Scott Elliston is the assistant manager at TSB Shipping, a small building with a busy parking lot often full of Canadians picking up online purchases . He says he will lose 99 per cent of his business because of the new travel restrictions.

His bigger concern, however, is not being able to cross the border into Tsawwassen to pick up prescriptions, and he fears for other residents in the same situation.

"It comes down to — what are they going to consider essential travel. Am I going to be stuck in a five square mile block of land for the foreseeable future?" he said.

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, all non-essential traffic will be turned away at Canada-U.S. border crossings as of midnight Friday.

Dean Priestman manages the Twin Rivers marketplace, a Point Roberts grocery store where up to 75 per cent of his business comes from Canada.

He doesn't believe the food supply chain will be impacted, instead, he's concerned he won't be able to get to work.

Priestman lives in Linden, Wash., and crosses two borders to get from home to work. He goes through the Peace Arch border crossing to get into Canada then through the Boundary Bay crossing to be get back into the states. He and five colleagues make similar treks through Canada and back into the U.S. every day.

"I need to be here. It doesn't do any good to have the trucks be able to get through if there's nobody here to unload the truck and put the product on the shelf."

Point Roberts has relied on volunteer first responders from B.C. to provide additional support for fire and emergency rescue services for the community's elderly population for decades.

"I have 28 Canadian nationals who are legally allowed to come through customs and border protection and volunteer for my agency," said Fire Chief Christoper Carleton.

But all that changed on a March 13 when a letter from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to health-care workers, inadvertently excluded, Carleton says, those volunteers from entering the U.S.

The notice to B.C. health-care workers recommended against non-essential travel outside of Canada and if they do leave the country they are asked to self-isolate for 14 days. The requirement, however, does not apply to physicians, nurses and care aides who provide direct patient care.

Carleton wants his Canadian volunteers to be included in the exemptions so they too can continue to offer immediate aid to the residents of Point Roberts.

On March 18, Carleton asked Health Minister Adrian Dix and Henry for "a correction to ensure that this vital pathway for mutual support is not unnecessarily impeded." He says he has not received a response thus far.

In the meantime, Carleton is working with a cross-border task force on the bigger picture, trying to ensure Point Roberts residents can access the crucial services they need beyond their landlocked border during the pandemic.