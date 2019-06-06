Use these pocket ashtrays for your cigarette butts, says City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is handing out free pocket ashtrays this summer to curb the growing number of cigarette butts tossed on city streets.

The ashtrays, which resemble tiny envelopes that clasp shut, allow smokers to store their butts until they're near a waste basket and can toss them out.

An estimated one million cigarette butts are discarded in the city every day, making them the most-littered item in Vancouver.

"That number is just astronomical," Jerry Dobrovolny, the city's manager of engineering services, told reporters Wednesday.

In Vancouver, tossing cigarette butts on the ground is illegal, and can result in fines ranging from $100 to $10,000.

Cigarette butts on the street end up in waterways, where they leech toxic chemicals such as arsenic and lead, Dobrovolny said. The filters also contain microplastics, which wildlife consume.

Virtually all outdoor fires in the city are caused by improperly disposed butts, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

The pocket ashtray initiative is part of the city's anti-litter awareness campaign. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The city distributed pocket ashtrays last summer, but have since revamped the design, changing from a hard shell to a soft backing to make them more comfortable.

Several thousand have been produced, at a cost of 75 cents each.

They'll be distributed at various outreach events throughout the summer. They're also available at the following locations: