PNE to dish up more peculiar gut-busting grub this year

Coming to terms with the menu at The Fair at the Pacific National Exhibition has become an annual tradition in Vancouver.

This year is no different, with several odd items being served up for anybody on the gastronomically curious side of the culinary spectrum, who may be willing to put aside any quibbles with rich, deep fried food.

"It's almost become some sort of food sport that happens," said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance. "I think that there is definitely a trend across the North American fair circuit to see what you can deep fry and serve up."

Move aside, deep fried Mars bar, Kit Kat fries will take it from here. (PNE)

According to Ballance, the highlights this year include charcoal ice cream, Kit Kat fries and cricket caramel apples.

"You know, we have a weird affinity in this part of the fair circuit for anything cricket," she said. "If you can deep fry it, put it on a burger, put it in a dessert and add a cricket, you really have magic when it comes to fair food."

"We certainly don't recommend people eat this way every day of the year, but I think for one day of the year it's a bit of fun and a bit of a fun tradition."

Coconut flavoured ice cream infused with black, activated charcoal will be available at The Fair. (PNE)

Ballance said one thing that makes the PNE stand out when it comes to food is that it doesn't just serve corn dogs and deep-fried fair staples known across the continent. She says food that reflects the region's ethnic diversity has been woven into the PNE's 108-year tradition.

The Fair kicks off this year on Aug. 18 and runs though to Sept. 3.

