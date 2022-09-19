Riot erupts at Vancouver music festival after headliner cancels show

A music festival in Vancouver turned into a riot late Sunday after organizers announced the night's headliner wouldn't be performing because of an illness.

Breakout Fest, a hip-hop music festival held at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) grounds over the weekend, announced rapper Lil Baby was "too sick" to take the stage at the PNE Amphitheatre around 9:30 p.m. — half an hour before the scheduled end of the show.

Videos from the scene after the announcement show people tearing down tents, throwing garbage cans and swarming the venue's beer garden. Others flipped over refrigerators and snapped concession tables.

"Tonight ... fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park," PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said in an interview.

Hundreds of attendees travelled from across the province to attend the two-day festival, paying up to $350 for a ticket.

Riot at the pne and <a href="https://twitter.com/6ixAdemiks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@6ixAdemiks</a> re tweeted me first so he gets footage <br><br>Best in Vancouver cauze lil baby didn’t show <a href="https://t.co/EEuEDCkxPJ">pic.twitter.com/EEuEDCkxPJ</a> —@vancity2023



"Biggest joke of my life, spend $200-$300 to travel, then all that money for the tickets and then it's a wash ... biggest waste of my money of my life," said Will Thompson, who travelled several hours to get to the festival from B.C.'s Kootenays.

Police responded to help break up the crowd.

"I paid for two days, $260, and probably four of the artists I bought the tickets to see cancelled, and I also got pepper-sprayed and bashed my knee out with a baton — so overall it was not a good night," said Joseph Dale, who had travelled from Ladner in Delta, B.C.

CBC News has contacted the Vancouver Police Department for comment.

Ballance said she couldn't comment on any arrests or injuries, but offered an apology to residents in the area around the PNE.

"The PNE is incredibly sorry for the action of those guests and the impact this behaviour may have had on our community," she said.