Design of new 10,000 seat PNE Amphitheatre revealed

The Pacific National Exhibition says the massed-timber design for the new PNE Amphitheatre will turn it into a jewel of the local event scene.

Construction of the triangular-shaped, open-air, 10,000-seat venue is set to begin in 2024, with expected completion in 2026. The estimated cost is $65 million.

When finished, it will be the "largest free-span timber roof structure in the world," according to the PNE.

PNE president and CEO Shelly Frost said the design by Vancouver-based Revery Architecture provides "a significant sound barrier" to prevent event noise from bleeding into the surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

"Our architectural solution was an elegant structure that will cover the amphitheatre, gracefully landing on three points into the landscape. This gesture will frame vistas to the mountains and the surrounding context, creating transparency at the human level and an intimate atmosphere under the warmth of the wood," said Venelin Kokalov of Revery Architecture.

An artist's rendering of the interior of the new PNE Amphitheatre showing the design of the triangular free-span timber roof structure. (submitted by PNE)

The design includes private suites, a banquet room and VIP seating. The current amphitheatre, built in 1966, will be torn down.

The new venue is expected to host over 75 performances per year, with an estimated annual attendance of more than 340,000.

On Wednesday, the PNE announced it was seeking sponsors for the Amphitheatre, including the naming rights.

