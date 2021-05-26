Planners 'cautiously optimistic' PNE fair could happen this year after all

B.C.'s announcement of a four-step plan to reopen the province means that the Fair at the Pacific National Exhibition might take place this year after all — although at a much smaller capacity than usual.

Earlier this month, organizers of the annual Vancouver fair announced it would not be possible to hold the PNE fair in person in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But on Tuesday, provincial officials unveiled a plan that could see indoor and outdoor gatherings permitted with increased capacity by July, as long as the vaccination rate hits more than 70 per cent of adults and case numbers and hospitalizations decline.

PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said organizers were "very pleased" at the news.

"We are cautiously optimistic, and have restarted our planning for an in-person fair," Ballance wrote in an email.

"Although, it won't look the same as our traditional fair, we are excited to bring British Columbia some of their favourites."

Nothing has been firmed up yet, but Ballance said further plans will be released in the coming weeks.

The 111-year-old exhibition has been hit hard by the pandemic, which forced the fair's cancellation last year.

According to the city, the PNE stands to lose nearly $15 million because of closures over the past year and needs $8 million in financial aid to avoid shutting down.

The 15-day summer fair, located at Hastings Park in East Vancouver, typically attracts thousands of guests for its shows, exhibits, sporting events, amusement rides and concerts.