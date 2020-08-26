Grab your mask and start your engine for the PNE drive-thru experience

Kicking off its drive-thru experience amid COVID-19 restrictions, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is offering guests a taste of some of the favourites aspects of the fair this summer.

Watching a SuperDogs show or driving through Agricultural Alley to view different farm animals are some of the events that will be familiar to past PNE fairgoers.

"We wanted to bring our son to the PNE for the first time. We heard about it on the radio." said Amy Chang holding her 20-month-old son Jacob.

"So far so good!"

The PNE has restructured its fair experience with a partial reopening of some of its attractions. Guests are required to stay in their car and tickets must be booked online prior to attending.

"We really wanted to showcase those special PNE memories of great entertainment and bring together British Columbians for their traditional end-of-summer PNE experience that celebrates the best of the PNE Fair," said the fair's creative director Patrick Roberge.

Two boys interact with an entertainer during the PNE's drive-thru fair experience that includes a reverse parade in which vehicles drive past various entertainers. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two women and their dog watch a SuperDogs show from their car. Guests are required to stay in their car but can hang out their windows or sunroofs. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ally Kern, who is a member of the 4-H agricultural club, feeds her goats while people drive through the agricultural section of the PNE's drive-thru fair experience. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A car drives through a dinosaur exhibit which features inflatable dinosaurs and cartoon characters. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A duck tolling retriever jumps off of its trainer's feet during a SuperDogs show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Amy Chan and her son Jacob watch a SuperDogs show from the sunroof of their vehicle. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A dog jumps over an obstacle while guests watch from their vehicles. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A dancer performs for vehicles during the reverse parade portion of the PNE experience. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Bridgette, left, who came to the PNE fair to celebrate her 11th birthday with friends Katie and Kayla, cheer on a SuperDogs show from the sunroof of their car. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two people take in the new PNE drive-thru experience from their convertible. The fair, which runs from Aug. 22-30, includes a ticket to the 2021 fair, as well as a PNE branded face mask. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A giant inflatable dog is pictured, while children sit on top of their parents' car at the PNE. (Ben Nelms/CBC)