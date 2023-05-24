This summer's PNE concert lineup leans on nostalgia and local talent

Some familiar faces will return to the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) concert stage this summer.

TLC will take to the stage on the opening weekend Aug. 19 after performing as part of the series just last summer. The following night sees R&B trio Boyz II Men take to the stage.

Taking concert goers back to the 1970s, Boney M will perform with special guest Maizie Williams on Aug. 23, while 1980s sensation Billy Idol will make a return to the PNE stage Aug. 27 and 1990s favourites Aqua and Pink Martini are also scheduled to play.

Local talent will be on show as well, with rapper bbno$ and his pal Yung Gravy included in the lineup, while Jason Derulo, known for pop hits such as Savage Love, Whatcha Say and Ridin' Solo, will also perform.

Several other Canadian acts are set to play, including Billy Talent, Tenille Townes, Walk off the Earth and Doug and the Slugs who will play a special show with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, while Blue Rodeo will finish off the series with a show on Sept. 4.

A special Stars of Drag show is on the schedule, hosted by Crystal Methyd from Ru Paul's Drag Race, and will feature fellow Drag Race alumni Alyssa Edwards and Raja.

Concert tickets go on sale May 26. Reserved tickets are required for all shows, and concert-goers must also pay fair admission. Admission for adults is $25 or $20 in advance; $16 for seniors and youth aged 13-18 or $14 in advance; and $9 for children aged 4-12 or $7 in advance. Kids under three get in for free.

Suites overlooking the crowd and stage are also available, ranging in price from $1,782 to $2,755 depending on the performer and the size.