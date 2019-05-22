PNE announces 2019 concert lineup

The 2019 Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) concert lineup has been announced with something for everyone at Vancouver's summer fair.

The concert series — which is free to attend with admission — starts on August 17 and goes until September 2. All shows take place at the PNE Amphitheatre.

The full series includes:

Saturday, August 17th: Blue Rodeo.

Sunday, August 18th: ZZ Top – 50th Anniversary Tour.

Tuesday, August 20th: 98 Degrees.

Wednesday, August 21st: Burton Cummings and Band.

Thursday, August 22nd: Vince Neil the Legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe.

Friday, August 23rd: Smokey Robinson.

August 24th: Now's the Time Tour — Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms.

Sunday, August 25th: STYX.

Tuesday, August 27th: UB40 – 40th Anniversary Tour.

Wednesday, August 28th: Colin James.

Thursday, August 29th: I Love the '90s featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base.

Friday, August 30th: Hammer's House Party: MC Hammer with special guest Bobby Brown.

Saturday, August 31st: Billy Idol.

Sunday, September 1st: The Beach Boys.

Monday, September 2nd: TLC – 25th Anniversary.

In addition to the summer concert series, perennial PNE favourites like The President's Choice SuperDogs show, Knights of Valour and the PNE Prize Home also return this year.

A fair gate pass for adults up to 64 costs $18 at the gate and $16 online. For children aged 6 to 13, it costs $5. Seniors 65 and older pay $9 at the gate and $7 online. Children 5 and under ride for free.