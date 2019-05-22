PNE announces 2019 concert lineup
TLC, Billy Idol, STYX and Smokey Robinson are coming to the summer fair.
The 2019 Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) concert lineup has been announced with something for everyone at Vancouver's summer fair.
The concert series — which is free to attend with admission — starts on August 17 and goes until September 2. All shows take place at the PNE Amphitheatre.
The full series includes:
- Saturday, August 17th: Blue Rodeo.
- Sunday, August 18th: ZZ Top – 50th Anniversary Tour.
- Tuesday, August 20th: 98 Degrees.
- Wednesday, August 21st: Burton Cummings and Band.
- Thursday, August 22nd: Vince Neil the Legendary Voice of Mötley Crüe.
- Friday, August 23rd: Smokey Robinson.
- August 24th: Now's the Time Tour — Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms.
- Sunday, August 25th: STYX.
- Tuesday, August 27th: UB40 – 40th Anniversary Tour.
- Wednesday, August 28th: Colin James.
- Thursday, August 29th: I Love the '90s featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base.
- Friday, August 30th: Hammer's House Party: MC Hammer with special guest Bobby Brown.
- Saturday, August 31st: Billy Idol.
- Sunday, September 1st: The Beach Boys.
- Monday, September 2nd: TLC – 25th Anniversary.
In addition to the summer concert series, perennial PNE favourites like The President's Choice SuperDogs show, Knights of Valour and the PNE Prize Home also return this year.
A fair gate pass for adults up to 64 costs $18 at the gate and $16 online. For children aged 6 to 13, it costs $5. Seniors 65 and older pay $9 at the gate and $7 online. Children 5 and under ride for free.