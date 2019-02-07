Suspended legislature officials deny wrongdoing in response to damaging Speaker's report

Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz have responded to a scathing report by the Speaker accusing them of flagrant overspending in the B.C. legislature.

Thursday marked the extended house committee deadline for the two suspended officials to respond to the 76-page report by Speaker Darryl Plecas.

In their written statements, both James and Lenz denied any wrongdoing.

"​I maintain, as I have all along, that I have not done anything wrong which justifies the actions that have been taken against me, or the unfair and prejudicial manner in which those actions have been taken," wrote James in his statement.

​Lenz said the report had a "immeasurable" negative impact on him and his family.

"It is still my hope and wish to resume my duties."

'I have been ethical'

"Over the past 13 years of service to the people of British Columbia, I have been ethical, honest, fiscally responsible, trustworthy and non-partisan," Lenz said. "I have not acted in a manner unbecoming to the office of the Sergeant-at-Arms."

"I have maintained from the day when I was publicly removed from my position and the Legislative buildings under police escort that I have committed no wrongdoing."

The report was released by the Legislative Assembly Management Committee (LAMC) on Jan. 21, and at the time, Lenz and James said it was the first time they'd heard hints about the allegations against them since being escorted out of the legislature buildings two months earlier.

In his report, Plecas accused the pair of bold overspending on luxury trips overseas, questionable personal expenses and inappropriate payouts of cash in lieu of vacation "totalling in the millions of dollars.''

Plecas also said he heard of instances where thousands of dollars of alcohol and equipment — including an "alleged truckload of alcohol" and a $3,200 wood splitter — may have been misappropriated from the legislative assembly.

House Speaker Darryl Plecas arrives at the Legislative Assembly Management Committee meeting at the B.C. Legislature on Jan. 21, before the release of his report. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

The speaker wrote that he believed there was a real possibility crimes may have been committed, based on what he'd seen and heard, and he felt obligated to contact the RCMP.

James and Lenz were suspended and escorted out of the legislature on Nov. 20 without any explanation.

Gary Lenz, centre, is escorted out of the legislature by security in November 2018 after he and Craig James were placed on indefinite leave. (Dirk Meissner/Canadian Press)

At the time, as now, both men denied the allegations in the Plecas report, calling them false and untrue.

The RCMP is investigating allegations against the men. Two special prosecutors have been appointed to assist in the case.