Playland to reopen in June but to Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley residents only

Vancouver's iconic amusement park will be open for the summer season by the end of next week.

In a statement issued Tuesday, officials with Playland at the PNE announced the popular summer attraction will reopen on the evening of June 11 but only to those living in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

Following the guidance of local health authorities, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the month of June, with a plan to expand to more days and nights later in the summer, it said.

The amusement park will also follow a list of safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff, including limiting the number of people who can attend during a given time.

A worker sanitizes a protective screen at a cotton candy concession stand before the opening of Playland at the PNE in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, July 10, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Tickets will have to be purchased in advance for a specific entry date and time and cash will not be accepted.

The statement listed a number of other precautions including the installation of Plexiglas shields where possible.

Masks must be worn while guests are waiting in lines and on rides. Elsewhere in the park, masks are recommended.

In early May, organizers of the annual Vancouver fair announced it would not be possible to hold the PNE in person in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But after B.C. announced its restart plan they said the fair could go ahead after all — although at a much reduced capacity.

Playland will reopen starting June 11, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 6 p.m.to 11 p.m.

More information about ticket pricing and booking a visit can be found here.