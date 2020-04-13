Players ask for suspension of high-ranking soccer executive pending investigation

Former soccer players pushing for accountability from Canada Soccer and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the aftermath of two coaching scandals are calling for the suspension of high-ranking international soccer executive Victor Montagliani pending the results of an investigation at Canada Soccer.

Montagliani is president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Montagliani was Canada Soccer director of national teams in 2008 when Canada's under-20 women's team coach Bob Birarda was quietly dismissed due to player complaints of inappropriate behaviour. Birarda was also released as Whitecaps women's team head coach at the same time.

Canada Soccer did not suspend his coaching licence and he started coaching girls in the Vancouver area within months. In Dec. 2020, he was charged with nine sexual offences related to incidents between 1988 and 2008.

Canada Soccer has said little about the circumstances surrounding Birarda's departure, and only agreed to an investigation after Canada's Olympic gold medal women's soccer team demanded it.

Former Whitecaps player Ciara McCormack, the whistleblower on Birarda in 2019, is a member of the players' group calling for Montagliani's suspension.

So is Malloree Enoch, who last week spoke to the Guardian about being sexually coerced and assaulted by a different Whitecaps women's team coach — Hubert Busby Jr. — in 2010 and 2011.

CBC reached out to Montagliani and CONCACAF but did not hear back by time of publication.

Montagliani is a Vancouver native, former president of B.C. Soccer and Canada Soccer, and a current FIFA vice president.

The players' group is being supported by the Professional Footballers Association of Canada (PFACan).

Hubert Busby Jr. is pictured in a CBC interview in 2010. (CBC)

PFACan counsel Paul Champ said by acting collectively, the players can better address the power imbalance they've experienced historically and presently in seeking answers from Canada Soccer and the Whitecaps.

"We see it as assisting these players on a historical issue, but we also see it as being able to improve the system in Canada for all players going forward," he said.

"There's a lot of pain there. Everyone, except for the players, bears some responsibility. And where we want to work constructively going forward is to ensure that there's transparency about what happened in the past."

Champ said the group will release a formal statement in the next few days.

Late Friday, Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster announced unnamed members of the club's executive team were being put on administrative leave pending an MLS investigation into how the club handled the dismissal of Busby.

Enoch made the Whitecaps aware of many of the allegations in an email sent to the club in April 2011. After an internal investigation, the Whitecaps quietly let Busby go later that year and told the players not to speak of his dismissal.

Like Birarda, Busby moved quickly into other jobs coaching women.

He is currently the head coach of the Jamaican women's national team. The Jamaican Football Federation is scheduled to address the allegations concerning Busby on Tuesday.

In the Guardian article, Busby denied all of Enoch's allegations. Birarda has not entered a plea and the charges have not been tested in court.

Members of the Whitecaps executive in 2011 who remain with the club today include Greg Anderson, Bob Lenarduzzi, Dan Lenarduzzi and Rachel Lewis.

Schuster told CBC it would not be fair to identify which executives have been placed on administrative leave.

McCormack said following Schuster's lead, the players asking for Montagliani's suspension will not be identified.