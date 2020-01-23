The country's top court has decided not to hear the City of Victoria's appeal in its fight to ban single-use plastic bags, in the latest blow to the municipality in a years-long battle over which governments have the power to regulate environmental issues.

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear Victoria's case in a decision Thursday morning. As is customary, the court did not give reasons for the ruling.

"While we are disappointed that the Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the case, there are other avenues for us to achieve our goals of eliminating plastic checkout bags and reducing waste in our community," Mayor Lisa Helps wrote in a statement released soon after Thursday.

The city's ban came in the form of a bylaw prohibiting grocery stores from offering or selling plastic bags to shoppers. Stores could still offer paper bags or reusable bags for a cost if customers asked. Councillors first approved the bylaw in December 2017.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association filed a challenge in B.C. Supreme Court within a year, claiming the city went beyond its authority to enact the ban.

That court rejected the association's argument, but the B.C. Appeal Court later quashed that decision. In handing the association its first victory, the appeal court found the city's ban was based on environmental concerns — which fall under the jurisdiction of the province and the Ministry of Environment.

Last September, Helps said she hoped to appeal that ruling with the Supreme Court of Canada.

Appeals to the top court are not automatic. The court only agrees to hear cases involving significant legal issues of national importance.

