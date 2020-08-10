Plant thieves strike popular South Surrey restaurant a third time, says owner

The owner of a popular South Surrey restaurant says flowers in patio boxes potted up to ease the strain of not being able to open during the height of the pandemic have been brazenly stolen three times, by the same person.

Hassib Sarwari, owner of the Afghan Kitchen, recently installed a security camera outside his restaurant. It recorded this week, video of a woman in a blue car pulling up outside the restaurant at night.

The woman, who is driving the car, exits wearing a short dress and high heels and starts yanking on flowers in the boxes, pulling them from the roots and leaving the planters behind.

The plants are placed in the back seat. On the video the woman then uses her dress to wipe away some dirt from her hands before going back for more of the plants.

Sarwari says the thefts began at the beginning of the summer, when the business was closed due to the pandemic. On August 3, just after midnight the thieves struck a third time.

"It's like pulling your heart out," said Sarwari, who had installed the camera after the thieves had struck twice before.

'The behaviour is just atrocious'

Sarwari said he couldn't believe his eyes when he showed up for work later that morning and saw his plants had been uprooted once again.

"I sat there for five minutes and thought, 'this is not happening.'"

"The behaviour is just atrocious," he said.

Sarwari said he has other video footage from an inside camera showing the same people committing the first two thefts.

"She just comes in with another fellow or by herself and then she just takes the plants and leaves."

Community rallies to help

Sarwari says the thefts have been reported to police.

In the meantime, customers and others in the South Surrey community have rallied to support Sarwari and his family-run business.

"People are offering to replace our plants or give away their own plants, or even help by giving money," he said. "Everybody is just feeling very sorry, but angry at the same time."

Sarwari said planting the flowers during the pandemic was a way to keep busy while the restaurant was closed and they had time on their hands.

They watered and cared for the plants that hang over the patio's railing to ensure they bloomed, and to make people happy as they walked past the empty restaurant, Sarwari said.

The flower pots have been replanted, and Sarwari is just grateful for the outpouring of support he and his family received from customers and the community.

"We had so many people come by and apologize on behalf of these people. But it's no one's fault except the people stealing the plants," he said.