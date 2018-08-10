Skip to Main Content
Planes leaving Seattle-Tacoma airport ordered grounded after unauthorized take-off
Breaking

Planes leaving Seattle-Tacoma airport ordered grounded after unauthorized take-off

A ground stop has been ordered for all planes leaving Seattle Tacoma International Airport after an unauthorized take-off.

No passengers thought to be on board

CBC News ·
In a tweet, Alaska Airlines confirmed they were aware of an incident involving an unauthorised take-off. (Wikipedia)

All planes leaving Seattle Tacoma International Airport have been ordered grounded after an unauthorized take-off on Friday night.

According to a tweet from Alaska Airlines, the plane is a Horizon Air Q400.

No passengers are believed to be on board.

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us