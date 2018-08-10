Breaking
Planes leaving Seattle-Tacoma airport ordered grounded after unauthorized take-off
A ground stop has been ordered for all planes leaving Seattle Tacoma International Airport after an unauthorized take-off.
According to a tweet from Alaska Airlines, the plane is a Horizon Air Q400.
No passengers are believed to be on board.
We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.—@AlaskaAir
