Plane crash on Vancouver Island's west coast confirmed

A plane crashed this weekend on the west coast of Vancouver Island, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) confirmed to CBC affiliate CHEK News.

JRCC said a plane bound for Tofino, B.C., on Saturday did not arrive at its scheduled time.

A rescue crew was dispatched and located the plane through the aircraft's beacon.

They discovered the crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, on Sunday morning.

RCMP are now in charge of the investigation.

