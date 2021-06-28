2 injured in plane crash near Victoria

Two people were injured, one critically, when a small plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood Monday north of Victoria, B.C.

First responders received reports of a small plane crash in the Hayden Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay around 1:25 p.m.

Mill Bay is about 30 kilometres north of Victoria.

B.C. Emergency Health Services dispatched six ground ambulances and two air ambulances, according to a spokesperson.

One of the two people injured was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition.

The other person was transported to hospital in a ground ambulance and is in stable condition.

A spokesperson from Victoria International Airport confirmed the plane was heading for Victoria, but could not confirm where the plane was coming from or how many passengers were onboard.

CBC News has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board.