2 injured in plane crash near Victoria
Plane was heading for Victoria airport when it crashed in Mill Bay, north of the city
Two people were injured, one critically, when a small plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood Monday north of Victoria, B.C.
First responders received reports of a small plane crash in the Hayden Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay around 1:25 p.m.
Mill Bay is about 30 kilometres north of Victoria.
B.C. Emergency Health Services dispatched six ground ambulances and two air ambulances, according to a spokesperson.
One of the two people injured was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition.
The other person was transported to hospital in a ground ambulance and is in stable condition.
A spokesperson from Victoria International Airport confirmed the plane was heading for Victoria, but could not confirm where the plane was coming from or how many passengers were onboard.
CBC News has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?