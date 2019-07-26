At least 4 dead in floatplane crash north of Port Hardy, B.C.

At least four people are dead after a floatplane crashed Friday off the central coast of B.C., according to a navy official.

Nine people in total were on board the Cessna 208, said Lt. Chelsea Dubeau of Maritime Forces Pacific. The condition of the other five passengers is not known.

The plane crashed on Addenbroke Island, about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy, B.C., just after 11 a.m. PT on Friday.

The charter plane had been en route to Calvert Island, a few kilometres west of Addenbroke Island. The plane's departure point is not known.

The weather at the time of the crash was rainy with low visibility.

Several ambulance crews, including two air ambulances, have been dispatched to Port Hardy. The coast guard has two vessels and a helicopter at the scene.

Dubeau said the weather and remote location has made it challenging for rescuers.

The charter was operated by Seair Seaplanes. The company says it has suspended all flights for the rest of the afternoon.