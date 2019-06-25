2 injured after floatplane crashes into Okanagan Lake

A small floatplane crashed into Okanagan Lake Monday in West Kelowna, B.C., leaving two men with minor injuries, RCMP say.

Police say the pilot mistakenly tried to land on the water with wheels down, which caused the plane to flip into the lake about 90 metres off shore.

Two men were onboard and were plucked from the water by people in a nearby boat.

Police responded to the call Monday afternoon. The men were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The plane could still be seen floating in the water early Monday evening.