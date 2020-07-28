A small plane carrying two people crashed north of Mission, B.C., early Monday evening, according to rescue officials.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said its crews responded to a rough airstrip north of Stave Lake around 5:30 p.m. PT.

The centre said a single-engine Cessna 170 went down. The conditions of two people on board have not been confirmed.

Mission RCMP and paramedics also responded. The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is also aware of the

crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.