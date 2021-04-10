Plane crash at Metro Vancouver airport sends 1 person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital after a small plane crashed at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta, B.C., on Saturday morning.

The Delta Fire Department says the lone occupant was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The plane crashed near the airport's runway.

Battalion Chief David Eastman says fire crews dealt with a small fire that erupted in the Cessna's engine compartment.

He says he's unsure why the plane crashed, adding that police and the Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Eastman says it's unusual to have a crash like this at the airport.