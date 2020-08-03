Small plane crash-lands into supermarket parking lot in Nelson

A small plane crash-landed into a supermarket parking lot in Nelson, B.C., on Monday morning, according to the city's fire service.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Michael Daloise says the pilot and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The wing of the plane clipped a vehicle in the parking lot, he added, but it was empty and nobody else was hurt.

In Nelson, the airstrip runs parallel to a road that separates the airport and the Wholesale Club.

"The pilot was attempting to land and experienced some challenges," said Daloise. He said it appears the craft crashed off the runway, through a field of grass, through a fence and across a road before ending up in the store's parking lot.

Daloise says the plane didn't catch fire because the pilot was able to turn off all the electronics before exiting.

Nelson Fire and Rescue says there was a fuel leak, but it's under control.

The Transportation Safety Board has been alerted and has completed an initial investigation.