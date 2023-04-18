Homicide investigators called in as man's body found in wooded area in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they found a man's body in a wooded area west of the Golden Ears bridge on Monday at around 12 p.m.

Police say the man's death was determined to be suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to the scene near Meadowtown Centre.

RCMP say the man has been identified, and there is no threat to the public.

No names are being released until the family is notified.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.